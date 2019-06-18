Everything You Should Know About TikTok Newly Launched Safety Feature News oi-Priyanka Dua

TikTok, the popular short-video platform has introduced a new safety feature to its application.

The company has a new feature called 'Device Management' to enable users to have complete control of their account.

In addition, users can end sessions or remove their accounts from other devices from the app.

"TikTok constantly promotes a safe and positive app experience for its over 200 million users in India by offering them in-app tools and educational content to equip them with all the information they need to have the best possible experience while showcasing their creativity," the company said in a statement. The "Device Management" feature is an addition to TikTok's existing suite of 13 safety features.

Besides features like age gate, restricted mode, screen-time management, comments filter, and safety center are helping users to safely showcase their creative expression through their videos, the company said.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of unfortunate incidents involving the usage of TikTok. At TikTok, we are committed to maintaining a safe and positive in-app environment for our users. We encourage our users to showcase their creativity, however, TikTok in no way endorses or promotes videos that violate our community guidelines that includes harm to oneself or others," the company said.

Some More Steps Taken By TikTok

Risk warning tag: TikTok adds the risk warning tag to videos containing potentially dangerous and adventurous activities, such as extreme sports, to warn users not to imitate and engage in potentially dangerous activities.

Filter comments: Users will be able to choose up to 30 keywords and modify them as they wish, in Hindi and English, which will be filtered out automatically.

Safety Centre: Localized in 10 Indian languages (English, Hindi Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Odia, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam), the Safety Center is a localized website to equip users with product education and protection measures when using TikTok.

Apart from guidelines, the Safety Center also links out to two resource pages tackling Anti-Bullying as well as an advisory for the upcoming General Elections.

There is no doubt that the app is taking serious steps to improve the safety standard in India after it was banned by the Madras High Court but still there are many cases like 24 years old woman committed suicide in Tamil Nadu after she was scolded by her husband on using using TikTok.

Best Mobiles in India