ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    TikTok facing $500,000 daily loss after getting ban in India: Report

    TikTok facing huge loss after getting banned from India, according to the latest report.

    By
    |

    India has recently banned one of the most popular videos sharing app TikTok in the country. Now the latest report from Reuter has surfaced on the web that the app company is facing a financial loss of up to $500,000 per day. The report has quoted the court filing of the company, it also suggests that this will put more than 250 jobs at risk.

    TikTok facing $500,000 daily loss after getting ban in India: Report

     

    Just in case you don't know, TikTok is a video-sharing app which allows users to create short videos along with special effects, dubbing, and more. The app has achieved around 300 million downloads in India, and globally it has crossed the mark of 1 billion downloads. The number is quoted as per analytics firm Sensor Tower.

    At the beginning of this month, the federal government received orders from the state court to ban the downloads of the popular app TikTok on the grounds of encouraging pornography and addiction. After the instruction from the federal IT ministry, Apple and Google removed the app from their App Stores.

    "The developments have dealt a blow to the India growth plans of Bytedance, which is backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp and by private equity. Bytedance, one of the world's most valuable startups potentially worth around $75 billion, was considering a public listing in Hong Kong this year", sources told Reuters.

    The report suggests that Bytedance requested India's Supreme Court to lift the ban from the app and ask Google and Apple to make the TikTok app available on app stores. Let's see what the Supreme Court is going to do in this matter.

    Read More About: tiktok app news
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue