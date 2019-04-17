Apple and Google removes TikTok from its app stores after MeitY orders News oi-Karan Sharma You can't download TikTok app anymore in India but you can use it. Apple and Google remove the app from its app stores after MeitY orders.

TikTok has been in the news headlines in India from last few weeks and after the legal tussle, the country has banned the downloading of the Chinese video-sharing app. Yes, you heard it correct, now you won't be able to see TikTok on Apple's App Store and on Google Play Store any more.

On April 16, MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) asked Google and Apple to remove the TikTok app from their app stores. On April 17 (today) the companies have obeyed the orders and remove the app.

TikTok is one of the most famous apps in India which allow users to make videos and share it on social media. The company found itself in a legal tussle when Madras High Court on April 4, asked central to put a ban on the app on the grounds of encouraging pornography.

At the starting of this week, the Supreme Court of India refuses the orders of Madras High Court to put a ban on imposing a ban on the TikTok app. Just in case if you don't know, the US federal trade commission (FTC) fined the app with $5.7 million which is approx Rs 40 Crores back in February this year. The US fined the app on the allegations of child privacy law violations.

Opinion

Though the app is removed from the app stores of both iOS and Android platforms, it doesn't mean people in India can't use the app. The existing users of the app can still use it and share videos on their social media accounts. They can also share the app via soo many sharing apps like Share it, WiFi transfer and more.

This means there is no point of banning or removing the app from apps stores. If India really wants to prevent the current generation from getting addicted to the app then they should ban the app completely from the servers which will restrict the usage of the app.