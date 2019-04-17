ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Apple and Google removes TikTok from its app stores after MeitY orders

    You can't download TikTok app anymore in India but you can use it. Apple and Google remove the app from its app stores after MeitY orders.

    By
    |

    TikTok has been in the news headlines in India from last few weeks and after the legal tussle, the country has banned the downloading of the Chinese video-sharing app. Yes, you heard it correct, now you won't be able to see TikTok on Apple's App Store and on Google Play Store any more.

    Apple and Google removes TikTok from its app stores after MeitY orders

     

    On April 16, MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) asked Google and Apple to remove the TikTok app from their app stores. On April 17 (today) the companies have obeyed the orders and remove the app.

    TikTok is one of the most famous apps in India which allow users to make videos and share it on social media. The company found itself in a legal tussle when Madras High Court on April 4, asked central to put a ban on the app on the grounds of encouraging pornography.

    At the starting of this week, the Supreme Court of India refuses the orders of Madras High Court to put a ban on imposing a ban on the TikTok app. Just in case if you don't know, the US federal trade commission (FTC) fined the app with $5.7 million which is approx Rs 40 Crores back in February this year. The US fined the app on the allegations of child privacy law violations.

    Opinion

    Though the app is removed from the app stores of both iOS and Android platforms, it doesn't mean people in India can't use the app. The existing users of the app can still use it and share videos on their social media accounts. They can also share the app via soo many sharing apps like Share it, WiFi transfer and more.

    This means there is no point of banning or removing the app from apps stores. If India really wants to prevent the current generation from getting addicted to the app then they should ban the app completely from the servers which will restrict the usage of the app.

    Read More About: tiktok google apple app news
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue