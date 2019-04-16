ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Indian Govt asks Google and Apple to remove TikTok from App Stores

    Indian government asks Google and Apple to take down the TikTok app from App Stores to prevent downloads.

    By
    |

    Google and Apple have been asked by the MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) to take down the video-sharing app from their app stores. The development comes after the Supreme Court rejected the Madras High Court plea to ban the download of the app from April 3. So now it has been official that the app is going to be ban in India.

    Indian Govt asks Google and Apple to remove TikTok from App Stores

     

    A couple of weeks back Madras High Court passed an order seeking the government to ban the downloading of TikTok app. Later the matter was bought to the Supreme Court, where it was rejected by the next hearing was scheduled on Aril 22.

    "As per the proceedings in the Supreme Court today, the Madras High Court will hear the matter on ex parte ad interim order. The Supreme Court has listed the matter again for April 22, 2019, to be apprised of the outcome of the hearing on the April 16th, 2019 before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. At TikTok, we have faith in the Indian Judicial system and the stipulations afforded to social media platforms by the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines) Rules, 2011," Economic Times quoted the company.

    The order form MeitY will prevent the downloads of the Chinese video sharing app TikTok. However, people who already have downloaded the app can continue using it on the smartphones. Basically, the usage is not banned only the download is ban.

    Earlier today, in a shocking incident a 19-year-old from Delhi was shot dead by his friend while making TikTok video.

    Read More About: tiktok app news
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue