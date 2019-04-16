Indian Govt asks Google and Apple to remove TikTok from App Stores News oi-Karan Sharma Indian government asks Google and Apple to take down the TikTok app from App Stores to prevent downloads.

Google and Apple have been asked by the MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) to take down the video-sharing app from their app stores. The development comes after the Supreme Court rejected the Madras High Court plea to ban the download of the app from April 3. So now it has been official that the app is going to be ban in India.

A couple of weeks back Madras High Court passed an order seeking the government to ban the downloading of TikTok app. Later the matter was bought to the Supreme Court, where it was rejected by the next hearing was scheduled on Aril 22.

"As per the proceedings in the Supreme Court today, the Madras High Court will hear the matter on ex parte ad interim order. The Supreme Court has listed the matter again for April 22, 2019, to be apprised of the outcome of the hearing on the April 16th, 2019 before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. At TikTok, we have faith in the Indian Judicial system and the stipulations afforded to social media platforms by the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines) Rules, 2011," Economic Times quoted the company.

The order form MeitY will prevent the downloads of the Chinese video sharing app TikTok. However, people who already have downloaded the app can continue using it on the smartphones. Basically, the usage is not banned only the download is ban.

Earlier today, in a shocking incident a 19-year-old from Delhi was shot dead by his friend while making TikTok video.