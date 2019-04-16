19-year-old shot dead in Delhi while recording TikTok video News oi-Karan Sharma In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old boy was shot to death by his friends while making TikTok video. All you need to know about the incident.

You must have heard many cases of PUBG addition, but this something from the TikTok app. In a shocking incident, a 19-year old was shot to death by his friend while recording a video on the video sharing app TikTok. The crime took place on Saturday night inside an SUV car. According to the police report, victim Salman was with his three friends at Barakhamba Road when this incident happened.

Delhi police have arrested all the alleged friends. According to police Salman and his friends were making a video on the app when he was shot by his friend. "We have registered a case of murder under relevant IPC sections," Indian Express quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), Madhur Verma.

However, the police haven't shared more information about the case, saying that they are investigating and need to know exactly what happened inside the car. As per reports, Salman was shoot in the face.

As per Salman's father, Haji Shakir, he was invited by his friends to join them in the evening. Shakir got a call at 11:30 pm from police informing him that his son is dead. Salman left around 9 pm with his friends, later that night police received a call from Lok Nayak Hospital stating that a man is admitted in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The report says that one of the accused drove Salman from Ranjit Singh flyover to the hospital. After questioning him police recovered the pistol and arrested the rest of his friends. "We tracked them down and arrested them," said a police officer.