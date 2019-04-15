Supreme Court refuses to impose ban on Tik Tok: Report News oi-Karan Sharma Super Court refuses to put a ban on Chinese video sharing app Tik Tok. All you need to know about the ban.

Video sharing app Tik Tok is in the news headline since last few weeks. Madras High Court has also asked central to impose a ban on the app by the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines) Rules, 2011. However, on Monday the Supreme court refuses the Madras High court's appeal of banning the app.

The Supreme Court has posted the Tik Tok issue for the next hearing which is scheduled on April 22. Moreover, the case is coming up in the Madras High Court on April 16.

"As per the proceedings in the Supreme Court today, the Madras High Court will hear the matter on ex parte ad interim order. The Supreme Court has listed the matter again for April 22, 2019, to be apprised of the outcome of the hearing on the April 16th, 2019 before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court...In line with this, we have been stepping up efforts to take down objectionable content. To date, we have removed over 6 million videos that violated our terms of use and community guidelines, following an exhaustive review of the content generated by our users in India," the Economic Times quoted the company statement.

Earlier, the Madras High Court asked the center to impose a ban on the app on by giving a reason for children getting addicted to the app. Let's see whether the app is really going to be ban in India or not.

