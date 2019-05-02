TikTok launches new safety features like device management and revamped notification News oi-Priyanka Dua As a part of this initiative, in India, TikTok launched the #SafeHumSafeInternet campaign.

Short- video application TikTok launches its second safety in-app quiz in India to equip users with online safety tips.

"As a platform that celebrates trends and embraces diversity, TikTok has become the preferred platform for expression, given its lowered boundaries for sharing, creating, discovering - all made easy on mobile. TikTok is committed to helping make its millions of users feel safe and comfortable within the community, which is why it is continuously enhancing and updating its policies, tools, and resources to promote a positive and safe app environment," noted TikTok in a press statement.

The newly launched safety quiz is also available throughout Europe，EMEA and Asia.

The firm had launched a global campaign, #BetterMeBetterInternet, to reinforce its commitment to online safety. As a part of this initiative, in India, TikTok launched the #SafeHumSafeInternet campaign, which also featured the first ever safety quiz. The quiz saw much success and was taken by almost 5 million TikTok users who were interested in knowing their safety IQ.

In addition to educational efforts, TikTok is launching new tools and initiatives to support the creation of a positive and safe in-app environment. In March, TikTok launched the localized Safety Center in India, which is dedicated to providing tips and resources to help users navigate a range of topics and build an online experience that feels safe and welcoming. The Safety Center is available in ten Indian major languages and also featured an Anti-Bullying resource page.

Tiktok noted that the app will introduce new features like Device Management which will allow users to manage their login devices and Revamped notification tab and notification controls, which will make users' digital lives easier.