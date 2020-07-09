TikTok's New Rival TakaTak Launched By MX Player: Here Are All Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps earlier this month, including the popular short video-sharing app TikTok. The demand for local apps has skyrocketed ever since. One after another competitive apps are coming to the market after TikTok was banned in India. Now, MX Player has launched an app similar to TikTok in India called 'TakaTak'.

The app is now available in the google play store and the Android users can go to the Play Store and download the app. It is expected to be available in the Apple Store soon. The latest app is running on version 1.0.1 and the company claimed the app received 50,000+ downloads in a very short time.

The app has received a whopping 4.3 rating on the Play Store so far. Users may not get the same benefits as TikTok in this app. Because the Chinese platform made it much easier for users to entertain as well as earn money. The downloads can happen quickly, but you need to be very careful before using apps now. You need to know if your shared data is secure. There are a number of TikTok rival apps like Chingari, Mitron, Roposo, and their download has also increased a lot.

On the other hand, the Chingari app is rated 4.7 out of 5 on Google Play Store, and the app is available in the Google Store as well as the Apple Store. The company also claimed that the app has surpassed 25 lakh downloads from about 6 lakh downloads in ten days.

TikTok's rival, the Mitron app also has been reached more than 1 crore downloads on Google Play Store. Due to the non-availability of TikTok on Play Store and Apple's App Store, there is no certainty as to whether the app will be re-launched in the country in future.

