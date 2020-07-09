ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TikTok's New Rival TakaTak Launched By MX Player: Here Are All Details

    By
    |

    The Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps earlier this month, including the popular short video-sharing app TikTok. The demand for local apps has skyrocketed ever since. One after another competitive apps are coming to the market after TikTok was banned in India. Now, MX Player has launched an app similar to TikTok in India called 'TakaTak'.

    TikTok's New Rival TakaTak Launched By MX Player

     

    The app is now available in the google play store and the Android users can go to the Play Store and download the app. It is expected to be available in the Apple Store soon. The latest app is running on version 1.0.1 and the company claimed the app received 50,000+ downloads in a very short time.

    The app has received a whopping 4.3 rating on the Play Store so far. Users may not get the same benefits as TikTok in this app. Because the Chinese platform made it much easier for users to entertain as well as earn money. The downloads can happen quickly, but you need to be very careful before using apps now. You need to know if your shared data is secure. There are a number of TikTok rival apps like Chingari, Mitron, Roposo, and their download has also increased a lot.

    On the other hand, the Chingari app is rated 4.7 out of 5 on Google Play Store, and the app is available in the Google Store as well as the Apple Store. The company also claimed that the app has surpassed 25 lakh downloads from about 6 lakh downloads in ten days.

    TikTok's rival, the Mitron app also has been reached more than 1 crore downloads on Google Play Store. Due to the non-availability of TikTok on Play Store and Apple's App Store, there is no certainty as to whether the app will be re-launched in the country in future.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: takatak apps news
    Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 19:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X