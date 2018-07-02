Tinder app is now completely encrypted

Tinder, the modern dating app was also not spared from the attacks made by a hacker to steal the user data. It was recently this year in January the match-making app was found to be vulnerable to the hackers who could easily steal a user's personal images over a public Wi-Fi. Tinder fixed the vulnerability and has after almost a month of fixing the vulnerability it has introduced better safeguards including encryption of data transferred between a user's device and its server.

According to a report from Beebom, Tinder has addressed this issue in a letter to Sen. Ron Wyden who had asked Tinder to encrypt images on its platform. The senator had reportedly appealed the dating-app to strengthen its security following an Israeli startup Checkmarx had demonstrated how easy it was stolen a user's images and also take over a user's feed by using a tool named 'TinderDrift".

Prior to fixing the issue which was pointed out by Checkmarx, only the text-based information on the dating app was encrypted whereas the mages were transferred via insecure HTTP connection. This made it easy for the hackers to steal the users' images easily. Also, the encrypted text data was also easily distinguishable which was decided on the size of the command. For example, the hackers could easily identify if a user has swiped right or left on a particular user and also predict matched along with snooping on a user's other activities.

However, the company made a quick move and encrypted its photos back in February and has now also normalized the size of the commands, which would otherwise have allowed the hackers to virtually have an idea of a users movement in the apps which also includes sexual preference along with knowing what the users have been talking about.

Tinder had also resolved a vulnerability in its app which allowed the hackers to vandalize accounts of the users by using their phone numbers which were linked with their Facebook. Now, with the latest update Tinder has completely blocked out all possible points attacks making its platform secure for the users.