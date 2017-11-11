Tinder to add new location and AI-based features to generate more interest among users

Okay, let's just be honest here and confess that we all have used Tinder at least once in our life. Despite having a bad reputation for being just a hook-up app, Tinder has got a pretty large user base.

That being said, the fascination around the dating app when it was first introduced, has dropped significantly. This is why Tinder is planning to add some new features to bring back the spice. Greg Blatt, the CEO of Tinder's parent company, Match, has said that new features will "blur lines between the physical and digital world for dating." Moreover, the features will ensure the interest among the users rises.

Match, which also owns other dating apps such as OkCupid and PlentyofFish, announced its third-quarter earnings yesterday. Apparently, its overall revenue of $343 million has seen an increase of 19 percent as compared to last year. Notably, Tinder is the main profit source for Match.

It was revealed during the earnings call that the success of Tinder Gold resulted in the hike of revenue. During the announcement, it was hinted that we should expect some new features hitting Tinder in a time of few weeks. For instance, AI and location-based functions will be introduced.

To quote the CEO, he said, "Until now, Tinder has basically been a swiping machine. It's effective and simple but ultimately limited."

He further revealed that the entire Tinder experience will be changed after someone gets a match. "A rich dynamic content experience bringing you deep into the activities of the people you've already matched with."

While he gave a vague idea of how would the new location feature work, no details were provided about the AI features. The only thing we know that Tinder will use the users' data to offer a more personalized experience.

The features are expected to be introduced sometime in early 2018.