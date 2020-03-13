ToTok In Talks With Apple, Google After Being Removed From Store News oi-Sharmishte Datti

ToTok, a messaging app, was earlier removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store over spying allegations. The messaging app has now implemented the specific changes requested by both Apple and Google and hopes to come back to the virtual mobile stores. Despite the allegations, Totok says that its userbase is "going strong".

ToTok In Talks With Apple, Google

"While we disagreed with the removal of ToTok from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, we have implemented every specific change requested by both Apple and Google," a company spokesperson said to Gizbot. "We remain eager to cooperate with the two companies to get ToTok back in the app stores for good."

ToTok was earlier removed from the Google Play Store as an espionage tool and Apple followed suit. ToTok is one of the popular messaging apps, especially in the Middle East. However, several allegations were pointed noting that the app was just a front for spying activities held behind. Now, the company has come forward to reinstall ToTok on the app stores.

ToTok has sought and continues to seek a dialog with Apple and Google and has invited the tech companies to visit the ToTok office in Abu Dhabi. However, neither Apple nor Google has responded to further communicate yet.

ToTok believes that with high coronavirus alerts, it is the right time to come back to the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store as an ideal platform for teleworking and remote learning. "ToTok calls on Google and Apple to work with us to make it easier, not harder, for people around the world to communicate," the statement reads.

For now, the app is unavailable on the Google Play and Apple App Store. However, Android users can get the app through the official website (https://totok.ai/download-android), through the Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo app stores, or via popular third-party stores such as Apkpure, UpToDown, Aptoide, GetJar, Softonic.

Best Mobiles in India