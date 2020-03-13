ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ToTok In Talks With Apple, Google After Being Removed From Store

    By
    |

    ToTok, a messaging app, was earlier removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store over spying allegations. The messaging app has now implemented the specific changes requested by both Apple and Google and hopes to come back to the virtual mobile stores. Despite the allegations, Totok says that its userbase is "going strong".

    ToTok In Talks With Apple, Google After Being Removed From Store

     

    ToTok In Talks With Apple, Google

    "While we disagreed with the removal of ToTok from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, we have implemented every specific change requested by both Apple and Google," a company spokesperson said to Gizbot. "We remain eager to cooperate with the two companies to get ToTok back in the app stores for good."

    ToTok was earlier removed from the Google Play Store as an espionage tool and Apple followed suit. ToTok is one of the popular messaging apps, especially in the Middle East. However, several allegations were pointed noting that the app was just a front for spying activities held behind. Now, the company has come forward to reinstall ToTok on the app stores.

    ToTok has sought and continues to seek a dialog with Apple and Google and has invited the tech companies to visit the ToTok office in Abu Dhabi. However, neither Apple nor Google has responded to further communicate yet.

    ToTok believes that with high coronavirus alerts, it is the right time to come back to the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store as an ideal platform for teleworking and remote learning. "ToTok calls on Google and Apple to work with us to make it easier, not harder, for people around the world to communicate," the statement reads.

    For now, the app is unavailable on the Google Play and Apple App Store. However, Android users can get the app through the official website (https://totok.ai/download-android), through the Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo app stores, or via popular third-party stores such as Apkpure, UpToDown, Aptoide, GetJar, Softonic.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news apps privacy
    Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 17:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X