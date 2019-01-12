Truecaller launches three new smart updates for Android users

Swedish caller identification app Truecaller has come up with three new smart updates called 'SMS Classification', 'Smart Notification' and 'Messages Backup' to its existing Messaging Inbox feature, for Android users.

The new feature will empower users to effectively manage their cluttered Messaging Inbox while ensuring they don't lose out on valuable information every time they uninstall the app or change their smartphones.

According to a company SMS Classification, equipped with advanced machine learning algorithms will help sort messages in 3 groups (contacts, others, spam) based on the content of the message.

For instance, personal messages will be shown under the contacts tab, blocked/top spammer messages will directly land under the SPAM tab while the rest of the messages will be classified under the others category based on the content. The classification happens offline and locally on the user's phone without any data being stored on Truecaller's servers.

While Smart Notification feature scans through incoming SMS locally on the phone without touching Truecaller's servers, and creates a smart card highlighting relevant data like OTP number, transaction amount or payment reminders for the users to act on.

Additionally, the user will also be able to perform certain actions like recharge or pay bill straight from the smart card that appears on the notification tab by just clicking on the pay option provided.

Infact the first update will initially show smart messages from HDFC, AXIS, ICICI, CITIBANK, SBI, Bank of Baroda, PNB, BOI, Union Bank and mobile operator including Airtel, Idea, Jio and Vodafone.

This feature is also designed to work completely offline and will take place only on an individual's handset ensuring that none of the user's transactional info or OTPs touch Truecaller servers. Users can choose to disable this update when preferred.

Further, the new Message backup feature is built to securely backup and recover all messages (SMS and Truecaller Chat), contacts (saved and ones identified by Truecaller), call history, block list and other preferences with just the click of a button. Integrated with Google Drive, Android phone users can enable the backup feature through the Truecaller app settings.