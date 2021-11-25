Truecaller Version 12 Brings Call Recording, Ghost Calling Features; Redesign Also Part Of Update News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Truecaller is one of the widely used apps when it comes to identifying people calling us. As one of the most downloaded apps in India, Truecaller Version 12 comes as an updated app on Google Play. The new additions on Truelcaller include video caller ID, glost call, call recording, and so on. Here's everything you need to know about the updated Truecaller app.

Truecaller Version 12 Announced

The Truecaller Version 12 comes with several new features and a redesign. The updated app includes user-favorite features like Call Alerts, Call Reason, Full-Screen Caller ID, Inbox Cleaner, Smart SMS, secure backup of SMS/contacts, dialer, and support for 46 languages, and more. Additionally, the update includes Video Caller ID, Call Recording, Ghost call, and Call Announce.

The Video Caller ID on Truecaller Version 12, as the name suggests, is a feature that allows users to a short video that plays automatically when you call friends and family. Users can choose from one of the built-in video templates or customize it with their choice. Additionally, Truecaller has made the call recording feature accessible to all.

How To Use Call Recording On Truecaller?

The Call Recording feature on Truecaller was initially available for only Premium members. But now, everyone using Truecaller on their Android phone can use the feature. The feature allows users to record all incoming and outgoing calls regardless of whether your device manufacturer includes the feature or not.

"You can listen to or delete recordings within Truecaller or by using a file browser. Recordings can also be shared easily using email, Bluetooth, or any messaging service. This is an optional feature and you can start recording with a single tap in either Full-Screen or Pop-Up Caller ID after the initial setup process," Truecaller said in a statement. Here's how to use the feature:

Step 1: Firstly, open the Settings app on your Android phone > Accessibility

Step 2: Next, select 'Truecaller call recording' here and turn on the toggle

Step 3: Once done, you can now start recording the calls on Truecaller once you answer or make a call

Step 4: As mentioned earlier, the Truecaller Call Recording files will be saved locally, and the app won't have access to it. More importantly, the other person won't know if you're recording the call and vice versa.

New Features On Truecaller Version 12

Apart from these features, Version 12 on Truecaller has also brought in a couple of new updates. These include Ghost Call and Call Announce. Here, the Ghost Call feature allows users to set any name, number, and photo to make it appear as if they are getting a call from that person. This is quite handy to get out of sticky situations to pretend to be getting an important call! However, the feature is available only to Premium and Gold members.

On the other hand, the Call Announce feature on Truecaller will speak the caller ID for incoming phone calls out loud. This works for saved contacts as well as for numbers identified by Truecaller on both normal voice calls and Truecaller HD Voice calls. Once again, this will be available only for Premium and Gold members.

Best Mobiles in India