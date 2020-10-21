Truecaller Can Now Tell Why Someone Is Calling You; Truecaller Call Reason News oi-Vivek

Truecaller, the caller ID identification app has released yet another interesting feature for both free and premium Truecaller users. The update is currently being pushed via Google Play Store, and users can download the same to enjoy Truecaller Reason.

What Is Truecaller Reason?

Truecaller Call Reason is the latest feature that can let users know why someone is calling, given both parties are using the latest Truecaller app. A user, who is initiating the call, can select one of the default reasons available on the Truecaller app or it also allows the user to input a custom reason as well.

The initiator has to use the Truecaller dialer to use this feature, whereas the user on the other side can either use a full-screen caller ID or the pop-up caller ID, and the message will be displayed.

As the live caller ID is not available on iPhones due to the OS limitation, Android users can now enjoy this latest feature. Do note that, this feature will also available for corporates as well. The company however has confirmed that the Truecaller Call Reason will be available even in iOS users by 2021.

With the latest update, Truecaller is also introducing another feature, where Truecaller can now translate messages. As of now, it supports over 50 languages and uses machine learning to do the translation.

The Possible Use Cases?

If someone might be calling you in between a meeting. By going through the message, one can make a choice if it is an important call and has to be answered or not. So, the Truecaller Call Reason feature will work help users in deciding how important the call is, and giving them more information about the user if she/he has to pick the call or not.

