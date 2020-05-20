Just In
Truecaller Gets Makeover With Full-Screen Caller ID And Dark Mode
Truecaller, the live caller ID app has received a major revamp on the Android and iOS ecosystem with a couple of new features. With the latest update, Truecaller improves the overall user-experience by being secure and private.
The update introduces features like Home Tab, where users can get information about the latest calls and SMSs in a single tab with an option to reply to a text or even make a regular or VoIP call.
Full-Screen Caller ID
One of the important features of Truecaller is the ability to show live caller ID and detect if it’s a scam call or a regular call. In the previous version of Truecaller, there used to be a floating pop-up window, which some users complained that it hides some of the options. With the latest update, users can now get full-screen caller ID, given they set Truecaller as their default dialer app.
Not just that, the background of the caller ID changes depending on the type of the call. If it is a regular call, then it will be blue, spam calls will be shown in red, calls from unknown numbers will be represented by purple, and call from Truecaller gold subscribers will be in gold.
Smart SMS & Insights
Truecaller now users on-device machine learning to automatically sort the message into different categories such as personal, important, spam, and others. Not just that, users will also get notifications on payments based on the information present on an SMS and the same can be done using Truecaller Pay or a third party payment app.
There is also a feature, where travelers will get notifications and updates on upcoming flights and the app is also smart enough to detect and notify if there is any delay. Truecaller reaffirms that all the processing happens on the device and these features will work even without the internet. This feature will be first rolled out in India for Android smartphone users.
No Information On Live Caller ID For iPhones
Truecaller officials confirmed that it is working closely with Apple to bring live caller ID to iPhones. However, as of now, there is no confirmation on when the feature will be available due to restrictions on iOS. If you have an Android phone and use Truecaller, then just update to the latest version to enjoy these features.
