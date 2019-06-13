Truecaller Voice Is Free And Easy Way to Talk With Fellow Truecaller Users News oi-Vivek

Truecaller, the caller ID service provider is on the verge of launching a new feature, which will make Truecaller a truly diverse app. A select number of users can make VoIP calls on Truecaller (similar to the voice calls on WhatsApp) for free of cost, and Truecaller is calling it as Truecaller Voice.

What is Trucaller Voice?

As mentioned before, Trucaller Voice is a VoIP based calling service (Truecaller app to Truecaller app) which uses the internet to make voice calls. As of now, the feature is only available for the premium members and there is no information on the rollout of Trucaller Voice features for standard users.

How to use Truecaller Voice?

According to a report, only a select number of users have gained access to the Truecaller Voice feature, which will be available for the remaining users in the next few days. To use Truecaller Voice, open the caller profile in the app and click on voice option to initiate the voice call.

Do note that, both users need to have a premium account to make VoIP calls using the Truecaller Voice feature. As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Trucaller Voice feature for iPhones.

Real life test

I am a Trucaller Premium users, and the Truecaller Voice feature is currently active on my smartphone. I did call a person in my contact who is also a Truecaller Premium user and I had no issues with respect to audio quality. Do note that my phone was connected to a Wi-Fi network.

My take on the Truecaller Voice Feature?

Truecaller is mainly used as a caller ID identification service, and with the introduction of Truecaller Voice, one can also initiate voice calls for free of cost with either mobile data or Wi-Fi data. The Truecaller Voice feature does improve the overall functionality of the Truecaller app, where, one can also make calls with the fellow Truecaller users.

Instead of installing one more app to do third party voice calls, one can use the Truecaller app to make calls and get information about the caller ID at the same time. Hope, the Truecaller Voice feature will be available for the standard users in the coming day.