ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Truecaller Voice Is Free And Easy Way to Talk With Fellow Truecaller Users

    By
    |

    Truecaller, the caller ID service provider is on the verge of launching a new feature, which will make Truecaller a truly diverse app. A select number of users can make VoIP calls on Truecaller (similar to the voice calls on WhatsApp) for free of cost, and Truecaller is calling it as Truecaller Voice.

    Truecaller Voice Is Free And Easy Way to Talk With Fellow Truecallers

     

    What is Trucaller Voice?

    As mentioned before, Trucaller Voice is a VoIP based calling service (Truecaller app to Truecaller app) which uses the internet to make voice calls. As of now, the feature is only available for the premium members and there is no information on the rollout of Trucaller Voice features for standard users.

    How to use Truecaller Voice?

    According to a report, only a select number of users have gained access to the Truecaller Voice feature, which will be available for the remaining users in the next few days. To use Truecaller Voice, open the caller profile in the app and click on voice option to initiate the voice call.

    Do note that, both users need to have a premium account to make VoIP calls using the Truecaller Voice feature. As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Trucaller Voice feature for iPhones.

    Real life test

    I am a Trucaller Premium users, and the Truecaller Voice feature is currently active on my smartphone. I did call a person in my contact who is also a Truecaller Premium user and I had no issues with respect to audio quality. Do note that my phone was connected to a Wi-Fi network.

    My take on the Truecaller Voice Feature?

    Truecaller is mainly used as a caller ID identification service, and with the introduction of Truecaller Voice, one can also initiate voice calls for free of cost with either mobile data or Wi-Fi data. The Truecaller Voice feature does improve the overall functionality of the Truecaller app, where, one can also make calls with the fellow Truecaller users.

     

    Instead of installing one more app to do third party voice calls, one can use the Truecaller app to make calls and get information about the caller ID at the same time. Hope, the Truecaller Voice feature will be available for the standard users in the coming day.

    Read More About: truecaller news apps calls
    Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 15:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue