Everything you should know about Truecaller and redBus partnership

This collaboration will allow consumers to carry out end-to-end booking transactions from login to search, compare and checkout with Truecaller login credentials.

Phone directory app Truecaller has announced its partnership with bus ticket booking platform, redBus to enable simple, safe and fast bus ticket booking service through the app.

As part of the integration, redBus will now be available as a mini app under the Payments section on the Truecaller app.

Sony Joy, VP, and Head of Payments, Truecaller, said, "We are incredibly excited about this partnership with redBus, the market leaders and disruptors of an entire mode of transport in India. We believe we can combine redBus expertise, Truecaller's the scale of distribution & seamless BHIM UPI payments on Truecaller Pay, to make bus ticketing a delight for our customers. This is special to us also because this is first of many such partnerships for mini-apps where our vision is to provide super-smooth transactional experiences on a variety of use cases with a high potential for growth."

In addition, Truecaller has also integrated its robust UPI platform enabling users to carry out payment transactions directly using Truecaller Pay during checkout.

"We are excited to partner with Truecaller for our very first full-stack integration within their app. This will allow users to have a completely hassle-free login to checkout experience within the app. In addition to this, we believe that integrating Truecaller Pay to the process will also add maximum value to users who need not switch to multiple platform or apps for payments. We are confident that together we will be able to offer industry best booking experience to our users says Anoop Menon, CTO, redBus.