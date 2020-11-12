U16 Error In Google Pay: What Is U16 Error And How To Fix In Google Pay News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Pay seems to be sweeping the headlines for its Go India game. But it is also facing some errors, with the most common being the U16 error in Google Pay.

One might face a couple of glitches while using digital payment platforms. Sometimes, even with a full network, there might be issues like service down and payment errors. Now with the Go India game engaging more people during the short period, one might once again face network issues and so on.

What Is U16 Error On Google Pay

However, more than network issues, several users have complained of U16 error on Google Pay. Among the several errors, U16 seems to be the most dominant one. The U16 error occurs when the risk threshold is exceeded or the daily limit has exceeded. Like all payment platforms, there's a certain limit for a daily transaction on Google Pay.

When one exceeds this limit, the U16 Error occurs on the payments app. Apart from this, there are a couple of other reasons as well. For instance, you might see the U16 error when the transaction is declined by the receiving end as well. The transaction is also declined when the number of PIN attempts is exceeded, which also halts all further transactions for 24-48 hours.

How To fix U16 Error On Google Pay

There are a couple of methods to resolve the U16 error on Google Pay. For instance, if you have multiple bank accounts linked to your Google Pay, there could be an issue with the UPI ID, causing the error. In such scenarios, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Google Pay > Settings > Payment methods/Bank accounts

Step 2: You will find all your bank accounts listed here. In case you're finding an error with a particular bank account, you will need to fix it over here.

Step 3: You will find an edit button next to the bank account, which can be changed to the next available UPI ID. For instance, if you're having an issue with HDFC Bank, editing the UPI ID will give you options of ICICI Bank, SBI Bank, and so on.

Step 4: Trying another bank automatically creates a new UPI ID and enables further transactions and solve the U16 Error.

