Google Pay Rolls Out NFC-Based Card Payments In India

Google Pay, which is one of the most popular UPI payment services has got a new feature. This new feature lets users add their NFC-powered debit and credit cards as a method of payment along with their existing option to add bank accounts. Undoubtedly, this is a welcome move for those using the service in India.

This development enables the tokenized payments cards that was announced by the search engine giant back at Google for India event last year. It will pave the way for secure online payments via Google Pay with credit and debit cards. The NFC payments option is said to be rolled out to the Visa cards in the coming weeks.

Google Pay NFC Payment Option

As per a report by Android Police, Google Pay has debuted rolling out support for NFC payment option for its debit and credit cards. Users have to verify their card just by keying in the OTP that they receive from the bank in order to add their card. Once the card is registered, Google Pay will enable the tap and pay functionality to be used at the NFC payment terminals. With this option, users can make touchless payments directly via their smartphone.

A separate report by Reddit suggests that the card support has been rolled out to select users on Google Pay last month. However, it appears to await a broader rollout sometime later. Notably, Google has created a support page detailing the steps to add a debit or credit card to the UPI payment service. It notes that the option to add cards will be available under the Payment methods section of the Google Pay settings menu. Nevertheless, the support page notes that not app Google Pay users will get the support to add cards right now. And, it is limited to Visa cards issued by SBI and Axis Bank.

Out Take On Google Pay NFC Payments

We at Gizbot have received this feature to add a card on Google Pay. Given that we can make payments in a touchless manner right from our smartphone, it is a great move as we do not have to carry out cards and key in the PIN every time.

