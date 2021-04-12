Ugadi Or Gudi Padwa WhatsApp Stickers: How To Download, Share Ugadi Stickers On WhatsApp News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Ugadi is one of the commonly celebrated Indian festivals. Ugadi or Gudi Padwa is celebrated as the New Year in Indian tradition for centuries now. However, with everything going virtual, you can celebrate Ugadi with your closed via WhatsApp with these stickers. Here's everything to know about Ugadi stickers for WhatsApp.

How To Send Ugadi Or Gudi Padwa Stickers?

WhatsApp has become the common communicating platform across the country. And here, sending stickers is another fun and enjoyable way of celebrating the new year. If you're looking for some new Ugadi or Gudi Padwa stickers, here's how to go about it. Firstly, you'll need to download the stickers on your smartphone.

Both the Google Play for Android and App Store for iPhone have plenty of apps with Ugadi sticker apps. However, do note, some of these Ugadi or Gudi Padwa sticker apps are paid ones. Here's how to get Ugadi stickers on your smartphone:

Step 1: Open Google Play or the App Store on your smartphone and search for Ugadi stickers of Gudi Padwa stickers for WhatsApp

Step 2: The search result will give you several options. Select the one of your choice and it will automatically download on your smartphone.

Step 3: Once downloaded, allow the app the required permission to integrate with other apps, including WhatsApp permission. Give it the required permission.

Step 4: Once done, the Ugadi stickers will arrive on WhatsApp, from where you can share them with your contacts.

How To Create Ugadi Or Gudi Padwa Stickers?

Alternatively, you can create customized Ugadi stickers using apps like Sticker.ly. Here, you can use your photos or downloaded images and even add some text to make it a sticker. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Download the Sticker.ly app or any other sticker-maker app from Google Play or App Store.

Step 2: Select any image from your gallery that you wish to make into a Ugadi or Gudi Padwa sticker. You can also add some text if you wish.

Step 3: Select 'Create sticker pack' and the new Ugadi sticker pack will be created.

Step 4: Give the Ugadi stickers the required permission on WhatsApp, after which, you can send it to your contacts.

