Uber Eats launches its services in five more cities in India

Uber Eats, the largest food delivery network has announced the expansion of its operations in five more cities in India - Tiruchirappalli, Surat, Nashik, Ludhiana, and Mysore.

With these launches, Uber Eats will be available in 28 cities in India.

"India continues to be the fastest growing market for Uber Eats in the Asia Pacific region and globally. As urbanization picks up in the country, we look for opportunities to take our service to newer cities and expand our network, especially in Tier 2 cities, which we believe, offer tremendous potential for the food tech industry. We look forward to continuing to learn from our experience in India and make food ordering effortless for everyone" said Bhavik Rathod, Head of Uber Eats, India

Furthermore, in the last 6 weeks, Uber Eats expanded its operations to 11 cities across the country. Since its launch in May 2017, the focus of the business has been to take the service to newer cities.

Uber Eats was started in 2014 as a small delivery pilot in Los Angeles and launched as a separate application in Toronto in December 2015. Since then, it has grown incredibly fast and is now a stand-alone app available in 200+ cities around the globe. In India, Uber Eats was first launched in Mumbai in May 2017. Within 11 months, the service launched in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Chennai, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Jaipur, Kolkata and now in Coimbatore and Vizag.

The Uber Eats app is separate to the Uber app that people use to request a ride. The app has been built specifically to make food delivery as seamless as possible, at the tap of a button.

Steps to use Uber Eats

Download the Uber Eats app

Pick a delivery location - Input your address where you would like your meal delivered

Find the perfect meal - Browse local restaurants or search by cuisine type, and sort according to price, dietary needs, and speed, to find exactly what your taste buds are asking for

Place your order - Pick the items you want right away or schedule your order to arrive at your convenience

Pay through PayTM or Cash - Pay through your PayTM wallet or chose cash on delivery

Track the progress of your delivery - Get updates as your order is prepared and track real-time as the order gets delivered to your destination