ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Uber launches lower Window drive to reduce pollution in Delhi

other initiatives of the Lower the Window campaign in the pipeline include setting up of kiosks in select metro stations and providing discounted rides to and from metro stations.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Uber, on-demand ride-sharing company, today announced the launch of its multipronged month-long campaign titled "Lower the Window" to help reduce pollution and congestion in Delhi.

    Uber launches lower Window drive to reduce pollution in Delhi

     

    Starting 30th November, "Swap your Ride" will offer Delhiites discounts and incentives to leave their private cars at home and maximize the passenger carrying capacity of shared vehicles and public transport.

    Head of Cities, Uber India & South Asia, Prabhjeet Singh said, "With pollution and congestion reaching alarming levels in Delhi every winter, Uber wanted to be a part of the solution towards ensuring we are breathing cleaner air. We hope that through a series of initiatives that encourage Delhiites to adopt shared mobility and public transit alternatives over private vehicles, we can help reduce the smog so Delhiites can move across the city by lowering the window again."

    It is aimed at spreading awareness and encouraging private car users to adopt a multi-modal approach, instead of personal mobility, Swap your Ride will allow people to sign up to leave their cars for 4 weeks and receive Uber credits and Paytm-sponsored DMRC (Delhi Metro Prepaid Cards) Credits.

    From among those who apply and demonstrate intent to use public over private mobility options, over 200 people will receive credits worth a total of Rs. 14,000 in value. (200*60) Uber rides + (40*50) Metro Credits) Uber will give 2 rides per day up to ₹200 for 30 days - valid across all products in Delhi NCR. Paytm will share promo codes to top-up DMRC cards with 50 trips of ₹40 each to be used on the Delhi Metro.,

    Gaurav Dubey, Programme Manager - Sustainable Mobility, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said, "There's a huge potential for moving people off private vehicles in Delhi if we can ensure proper integration of public transport and para-transit modes."

     

    Furthermore, other initiatives of the Lower the Window campaign in the pipeline include setting up of kiosks in select metro stations and providing discounted rides to and from metro stations as well as provision of flat fares to incentivize first and last mile connectivity.

    Annapurna Vancheswaran, Senior Director, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) added, "The alarming air quality requires Delhizen to adopt safer and sustainable commute options. While the use of mass transport and sharing of a journey through car-pool are some known methods, multi-modal mobility is becoming accessible and convenient to use. Uber's campaign 'swap your ride' is both timely and relevant for Delhi.

    Read More About: uber apps news
    Story first published: Sunday, November 18, 2018, 22:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 18, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue