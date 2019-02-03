Uber launches UberBoat in Mumbai

Ride-sharing company Uber has announced the launch of new service called UberBOAT in Mumbai, in partnership with Maharashtra Maritime Board.

The on-demand service will provide transportation from three of the city's popular coastal routes namely Gateway of India, Elephanta Islands and Mandwa Jetty, via speedboats.

The riders can access two variants of UberBOAT based on seating capacity - 6-8 seater for UberBOAT and 10+ seater for UberBOAT XL.

Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities, Uber India & South Asia said, "We are excited to launch UberBOAT in Mumbai, in partnership with Maharashtra Maritime Board. As pioneers in the organized on-demand transport system."

Singh said that "With UberBOAT, we will tap the vast potential of the city's waterways transport system. We aim to provide efficient and easily accessible services to riders who are looking at navigating through these specific routes. With this service, boat operators will be able to gain access to Uber's highly engaged rider base and enhance their earning opportunity."

All UberBOAT rides will be equipped with best in class safety features including lifejackets, emergency contact details, printed collaterals along with a manual that highlights safety instructions.

Vikram Kumar, CEO, Maharashtra Maritime Board, said: "We are confident that this will further bolster the city's waterway transport facilities by providing locals/Mumbaikars as well as tourists a reliable and convenient option to travel between Gateway of India, Mandwa and Elephanta. Additionally, Maharashtra maritime board will further strive and work with Uber to create new possibilities and augment business for local boat operators."

The rides are available at Rs. 5,700/- for UberBOAT (6-8 seater speed boat) and Rs. 9,500/- for BOAT XL (10+ seater speed boat) for all the active routes.