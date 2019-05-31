Everything You Should Know About Uber and IOC Partnership News oi-Priyanka Dua

Ride-hailing app Uber has joined hands with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to offer discounts to drivers on petrol, diesel, and CNG at IOCL petrol pumps across India.

"This partnership is targeted at easing the cost of fuel and giving back to driver partners who use the Uber App to earn a livelihood," Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities, Uber India, and South Asia, said.

Over 12,000 Uber driver partners have already registered for this program.

"IOCL has always been striving to add to the fuelling experience of customers coming to its retail outlet," Vigyan Kumar, executive director (retail sales), IOCL, said.

Previously UBER and Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest government healthcare scheme, has announced a partnership to facilitate free healthcare for tens of thousands of driver and delivery partners, who earn a livelihood by using the Uber platform.

Driver and delivery partners will pay only Rs. 30 to obtain an Ayushman Bharat card to provide access to the services under the scheme. They will not be required to pay any charges or premium for pre-hospitalisation, hospitalization and post-hospitalization expenses, which are all covered under the scheme.

Each impaneled hospital is staffed by 'Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Mitras' or frontline healthcare workers to assist patients and facilitate their care at the hospital. They will also run a help desk and check documents to verify eligibility for the scheme.The Memorandum of Understanding signed between the National Health Authority, and Uber will facilitate the setting up of Common Service Centres at Partners Seva Kendras across India.

CSC's Village Level Entrepreneurs at these centers will help verify eligibility and issue e-cards to driver and delivery partners for the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, which will provide Rs.500,000 of healthcare benefits for free secondary and tertiary treatment to each eligible family per year in government and impaneled private hospitals.

In January this year, Uber launched the Driver Safety Toolkit, a comprehensive set of in-app safety features for driver partners. Earlier, as part of Uber CARE, driver and delivery partners were provided access to life insurance and microloans.