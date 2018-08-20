ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Uber plans to open its first technology development center in Latin America

The Development Center in Brazil will initially focus on advanced technologies to improve safety around the world, working with advanced telematics, machine learning, high scale distributed systems

By:

Related Articles

    Ride-sharing app Uber has announced that it will open its first technology development center in Latin America, which will focus on safety and smooth operations.

    Uber plans to open its first technology development center in LA

    The center will start its operations in the fourth quarter of this year.

    "We believe that technology can play a critical role in solving for some of the modern-day mobility's greatest safety challenges, worldwide," explains Pradeep Parameswaran, President, Uber IndiaSA.

    "Across emerging markets like Brazil and India, there is an acute need and shared responsibility to deploy the best of engineering talent towards innovations that can make our cities more livable and improve outcomes around road, rider and driver safety as well as towards reducing congestion and pollution. A dedicated tech center echoes our deep and enduring commitment to safety as a company," Pradeep added.

    The Development Center in Brazil will initially focus on advanced technologies to improve safety around the world, working with advanced telematics, machine learning, high scale distributed systems, real-time data processing and mobile development, among others, Uber said.

    About 150 specialists will work at this new center to develop technologies that may become new features and functions globally.

    With an investment of $63 million (Rs. 6.3 crores) in five years, the site will also be Uber's first technology center in Latin America.

    The other existing tech centers are in Louisville, New York, Palo Alto, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and Seattle, in the US; Amsterdam, Paris, Sofia, and Vilnius, in Europe; and Bangalore and Hyderabad, in India.

    Uber has constantly introduced new functions to improve rider and driver safety. Two recent examples include a machine learning model to reduce safety risks, and the Safety Toolkit released in July which works as a one-stop-shop for all Safety features in the Uber app.

    Read More About: uber safety apps news
    Story first published: Monday, August 20, 2018, 23:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue