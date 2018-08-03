Uber introduces Safety Kit feature to its mobile app for Indian users

Do you feel unsafe while travelling during the night on an Uber? If yes then this new addition will give you some confidence. Uber seems to be serious about the safety of its Indian passengers. The company has added a slew of features to its mobile app, which is a part of something called Safety Kit. Uber has introduced this feature first in the United States and after the successful rollout, the company is bringing the feature to its Indian users.

According to Uber, users can access the Safety Kit directly from the home screen of their app from the moment the driver accepts the trip. The company believes that these features will reflect its concerns about the passengers' safety.

Here's how the Safety Toolkit works on the Uber app

Safety Centre: All travellers can get to security tips that have been designed in the organization with law authorization. This is likewise space where Uber tells its customers about its procedure for driver screening, protection assurance, and other guidelines.

Trusted Contacts: Now passengers will be able to share their trip status with up to five trusted contacts from their contact list. Moreover, users can also modify the setting to share the trips, night-time only trips or none at all. This will ensure the privacy of the user and will keep everyone up-to-date about the real-time location of the cab.

Emergency Button: Physical emergency button has been a part of the cab service in India for a long time. However, the company has included the button within the Safety Toolkit section of the app also. This will allow the user to activate the emergency button directly from the app in an emergency situation.

In addition to all this, Uber will continue to track the rides via GPS and will interlink it with safety apps of the local police authorities of with its own rescue team.

On the other side, Ola has implemented this feature long back on its app. It good to see that Uber has also introduced these features for the safety of its passengers in India.