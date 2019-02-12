ENGLISH

Uber's latest feature will allow riders free calling to drivers

Users need to install the latest update from the app before using the free calling feature.

    The ride-sharing giant Uber has launched a new feature which allows riders and drivers to make free calls to the driver. This service was first introduced in October last year and now it is now being rolled out in the country.

    The new feature is known as 'Safe Calling from Uber App' and it is based on Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) which means users can call through data( internet) rather voice network.

    However, users need to install the latest update from the app before using the free calling feature.

    Meanwhile Uber has launched a comic series drafted by the authors of Amar Chitra Katha Media and Tinkle Comics. The comic series was launched by Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways. The comic series stresses the consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol, the ill-effects of riding without helmets and the importance of being a 'Good Samaritan' to victims of road accidents.

    For those who are not aware, Uber announced a pilot launch of Uber Boat service in Mumbai, in partnership with Maharashtra Maritime Board.

    The on-demand service will provide transportation from three of the city's popular coastal routes namely Gateway of India, Elephanta Islands and Mandwa Jetty, via speedboats. Starting February 1, riders can access two variants of Uber Boat based on seating capacity - 6-8 seater for Uber Boat and 10+ seater for Uber Boat XL.

    In line with this, Uber Boat will enable riders in Mumbai to request a speedboat at the tap of a button through the Uber app, thus making waterway commute in the city efficient and convenient.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
