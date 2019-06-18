Uber Tests Much-Awaited 24/7 Security Helpline In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Ride hailing platform Uber is piloting a new feature that will ensure safety of its passengers. Well, the company is testing the 24/7 on-trip helpline centered around the safety of commuters. Since its launch in 2013, the service has not offered a direct helpline for its passengers. The latest move to implement one comes after feedback from users.

As per a PTI report, Uber stated that they are piloting a 24/7 security call center in Chandigarh for two months. This helpline lets passengers make a call and directly connect to an Uber agent to get their safety and security concerns during an ongoing ride resolved. This is a measure to address the need for human interaction to fix the safety issues instead of waiting a callback after some time.

Uber Security Helpline Rollout

Based on the response from riders, Uber will rollout this 24/7 security helpline to the other cities as well. As of now, there is no timeline regarding when the same will be rolled out. As of now, the existing SOS feature will be of help to those who are using the service. In case of an emergency, passengers can use this service to connect with police.

New Uber Features

Uber operates in 40 cities across the country. Recently, the ride hailing platform launched vouchers that will simplify the process of paying for the transportation of customers. This is very useful for businesses users. It was introduced with the intention to become the transportation platform that businesses will choose.

With the new vouchers feature, businesses will likely be able to provide discounted trips to their customers. They will also be able to create customized voucher campaigns with some parameters in mind.

Free Calls Between Riders And Drivers

Earlier this year, Uber made it free for both the riders and drivers to call one another. This was possible with the ability to make VoIP calls. The service also confirmed that it is operational in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune. If you live in any of these cities, you would have noticed that there are two options on trying to contact the Uber driver - a standard call option that uses the mobile network and the Free Call option that makes use of VoIP.

What We Think About Uber's Security Helpline Feature?

Talking about the 24/7 security helpline feature, it is one of the welcome features that many users had been waiting for. It will be a boon for those who use Uber regularly. In case of an emergency situation, they can connect to a representative directly and seek help. We look forward to witness the rollout of this feature to all the operational markets of Uber.

