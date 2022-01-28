Union Budget 2022 Updates To Be Available On Mobile App News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Ministry of Finance is taking a sustainable step by going paperless during the Union Budget 2022-23. The upcoming Union Budget will be presented on February 1 by Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister. It will be available via a new app named Union Budget and it can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices.

Union Budget Mobile App

This is the first time ever for the Indian government to go paperless for the Union Budget. The app has been launched for hassle-free access of the documents related to the budget by the general public and MPs. The Union Budget 2022 will be available on this new app after the presentation on February 1 in Parliament.

Notably, this new Union Budget mobile app is available in both English and Hindi. Given that there will be many apps with a similar name and scammers trying to clone this app, users should make sure they download the app with National Informatics Centre as the publisher.

As per the finance ministry, this new Union Budget mobile app can also be downloaded from the official Union Budget Web Portal. The documents related to the budget can be downloaded by the public via this portal.

The Union Budget mobile app will provide access to 14 documents related to the Union Budget. These documents include Annual Financial Statement called Budget, Finance Bill, Budget Speech, Demand for Grants, etc. as per the Constitution. All these documents will be available in PDF format and can be downloaded in the same format.

How To Download Union Budget Mobile App

Follow the below steps to download the Union Budget mobile app on your smartphone.

Step 1: Open Google Play Store/Apple App Play Store on your smartphone based on the mobile that you use.

Step 2: Search for the Union Budget Mobile app.

Step 3: Select the Union Budget app by NIC e-gov mobile apps and click on the Install option.

Another notable change in the traditional budget procedure is the "Halwa Ceremony", which is hosted every year prior to the budget. Now, it will be switched to sweets. This ceremony marks the final stage of the Union Budget process.

Usually, the core staff involved in framing the Union Budget will go through a "lock-in" at their workplaces after preparing the budget. The ministry explains that this is to maintain the secrecy of the budget. These staff and officers can contact even their loved ones only after the Budget is presented by the Union Finance Minister on February 1 in the Parliament.

