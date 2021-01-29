Union Budget Mobile App: Download Links, Language Options And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As it is time to plan the budget of this year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has launched the 'Union Budget Mobile App'. Well, the presentation of the Union Budget for 2021-22 is slated for February 1 and the mobile app has been launched right on time for the same. This app ensures that the public can get their hands on the budget documents whenever they want to access the same.

The Union Budget app has been developed by NIC (National Informatics Centre) under the guidance of DEA (Department of Economic Affairs). Once the Finance Minister finishes the presentation of the Union Budget 2021 in the Parliament, all the budget documents will be available on the app.

Union Budget App Download

If you are interested in accessing the budget documents, then you can download the Union Budget app on your smartphone. Well, it is compatible with Android and iOS platforms and you can download the app either from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. It is also possible to download the app from the Union Budget web portal.

The Union Budget app will let users get complete access to all the 14 Union Budget documents. These include Demand for Grants (DG), Annual Financial Statement aka known as Budget, Finance Bill, etc. that are prescribed by the Constitution. What's more interesting is that the interface of the app supports English and Hindi. Also, it is user-friendly and lets users not only download these documents but also print, zoom in and zoom out and search for details.

On the occasion, Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman also launched the “Union Budget Mobile App” for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience. (4/9) pic.twitter.com/tS4pkSm4HK — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 23, 2021

Paperless Attempt

It is a commendable move from the Ministry of Finance as this is the first time since Independence that the Union Budget is going to be paperless. Due to the pandemic crisis, the budget papers will not be printed this time. Notably, this decision has been taken as the printing process requires as many as 100 people working at the printing press for a fortnight. Also, both the houses of Parliament have granted their consent for this paperless move to the Central Government.

