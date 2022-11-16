Just In
UPI Autopay Available On Google Play Store For Subscriptions: How To Setup?
Google's Android Play Store now accepts UPI or Unified Payments Interface payments not just for one-time purchases but subscriptions to apps and services as well. UPI Autopay feature is being integrated within the checkout process and can be set up for recurring payments in the form of subscriptions. Let's see how Indian users can pay using their preferred UPI app and avoid entering debit or credit card details.
Google Play Store Accepts UPI Autopay For Subscriptions
Google Play Store offers apps for sale and several of these apps are subscription-based. Simply put, they ask for monthly payments to grant access to certain premium features. Previously, the Android app store repository accepted credit or debit cards but moving forward, users can set up recurring payments using UPI.
UPI, an instant real-time payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has become insanely popular. The payment methodology does away with debit and credit cards. It ensures payment is securely transferred from the payer's bank account to the receiver's account.
The aforementioned payment method is meant for single or one-time purchases. The UPI Autopay feature extends the ability to pay a fixed amount, over a longer period of time. In Google Play Store's case, the feature unlocks the ability to pay for subscriptions without debit or credit cards.
How To Pay With UPI Autopay On Google Play Store?
Google India has confirmed it is, "extending the use of UPI to subscription-based purchases by introducing UPI Autopay on Google Play in India." The method is part of UPI 2.0 developed by NPCI.
Previously, subscription-based apps on Google Play needed debit or credit card details. However, at the virtual payment window, users can now select "Pay with UPI".
One should note that the transaction is then shifted to the installed UPI app. After users have securely completed or approved the transaction on the supported app, the process is confirmed on the Google Play Store.
UPI made its way onto the Google Play Store in 2019. Its growth in India is phenomenal. Hence, users may find it easier and more comfortable to complete their purchases on the UPI app they are familiar with. Google could be hoping to benefit from this and boost the income of subscription-based businesses on the Google Play Store.
