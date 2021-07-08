Vi Enables Users To Book Vaccine Slots Easily: Here's How To Book News oi-Priyanka Dua

To help its users, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has taken a new initiative for its subscribers. The telecom operator is helping its users in finding out the slots for the COVID-19 vaccine in their neighbourhood. However, for that Vi users have to check the Vi application. This initiative is expected to help users to get vaccines easily.

Vodafone-Idea has integrated the slot finder on the company's application, which means users are allowed to search the slots easily on the same platform. "Vi customers will now not need to look beyond their phone to schedule a Covid 19 vaccination appointment," the company said. However, to use the platforms users have to follow these steps.

How To Book Vaccine Slot Via Vodafone-Idea Application

You need to download the app first, then tap on the get yourself vaccinated today option Then, choose the district and Pincode. Now, you have to select state and district. Tap on the search option, select the age, and date. Now, you'll see the all available slots of the vaccine.

Details Of The Application

The Vodafone-Idea application also allows its customers to choose vaccine names like Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V, paid and free doses. In addition, the users are allowed to check the source of the slots that are closest to their location or address.

Besides, registered customers will get notified when the vaccine slot is available in their area. This service is available for both prepaid and postpaid customers of the company.

HealthifyMe App And Vaccine Slots

Recently, the HealthifyMe app also added a vaccine slot option inside the app and website. This new feature will allow users to book vaccine slots from the application.

"Between under45 and VaccinateMe, we have helped almost 12 million Indians search and find vaccination slots. We are now taking it to the next logical level by jointly launching a solution that will help millions of Indians book their slots directly on the HealthifyMe app & website," Tushar Vashist, Co-founder and CEO, HealthifyMe said.

It is worth noting that millions of users are not vaccinated yet due to the non-availability of slots; however, these initiatives by these companies are expected to help citizens to be vaccinated easily as more options will be available.

