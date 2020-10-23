Vi Launches MyAmbar App For Women Safety: Here's How To Use News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has joined hands with the NASSCOM Foundation to launch a new app called MyAmbar. The newly launched app is specially designed for the safety and empowerment of women in the country. The app is available in both Hindi and English language and provides easy access to all helpline numbers.

The operator said that this application will educate the women regarding gender-based violence and will provide them support. "MyAmbar App is devised to assist women in distress by facilitating information and access to related support, over a single platform. The app will help them understand and recognize the constituents of abuse around them and gain access to verified information on medical, legal, and mental health services located close by," P. Balaji, Chief Regulatory & Corporate Affairs Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited. However, you have to follow some steps to download and use this app.

Step 1: You need to download this app through Google Play Store.

Step 2: Then, you have to select the language and after that, you have to enter your mobile number.

Step 3: You'll receive an OTP and, then you have to enter that OTP to access the app.

Step 4: You have to enter your name, age, and education details and set a password.

Some Keys Features Of The App

The MyAmbar app comes with a self-risk assessment for users so that they understand their physical and emotional state. It also has a guide that helps women to action against any violence. Besides, the app comes with a helpline number and an SOS button.

Furthermore, the company also allows you to use this app on 2G networks as most of the features are available offline. Apart from getting this app on the 2G, the company is planning to add more regional languages so that more women can access this app.

