Vodafone-Idea Introduces Vi Callertunes App: Here's How To Use News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone-Idea seems to be on a rebranding spree as it has come up with a new and updated app for caller tunes. The Vi Callertunes app is available for both Android and iOS users. The app was initially launched on the App Store and is now available on Google Play Store.

The newly launched app allows you to set caller tunes and it comes with four different sections on the home screen that enables you to choose the caller tune. However, this service is not free, as the company is charging between Rs. 49 to Rs. 249.

Vi Callertunes Packs: Details

The Vi Callertunes plan is priced at Rs. 49 is offering 50 caller tunes, which is valid for four weeks, including (prepaid and postpaid). The second pack is available at Rs. 69 ships unlimited caller tunes for one month, while Rs. 99 is offering 100 caller tunes for three 90 days. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 249, where Vodafone is providing 250 caller tunes for one year without any extra cost.

Vi Callertunes App: Features And Other Details

The application features four segments, i.e, Home, Store, Activity, and Profile. Apart from these segments, you'll find options like Name Tunes, Profile, and many more. Furthermore, there is a section called the Store, where users can find all caller tunes. In fact, the app allows you to choose caller tunes from Your Tunes. Besides, then there is an Artist section that also allows you to select the tunes of your favorite Artists.

Additionally, you'll see all caller tunes in the activity segment, whereas and the profile section gives access to all four plans. The updated app comes soon after the company announced its new brand identity. Similarly, the company has announced an offer, where users have to find out its new logo in the given hints.

The main reason behind the whole rebranding is to get more users towards its platform and to increase its revenue share in the market. But still, it seems a bit difficult as it requires additional investment in the infrastructure, especially networks.

Best Mobiles in India