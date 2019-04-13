Vodafone launches Kids Planet entertainment app News oi-Priyanka Dua The app will be available on smartphones and tablets, for a one-month free trial.

Vodafone Spain in association with OnMobile has introduced new entertainment app called Kids Planet.

Kids Planet offers content in various languages such as Spanish, English, and Catalan, and allows downloads for offline consumption. It is ad-free, and with no in-app purchases, for parent's peace of mind.

Under this partnership, users will have content over from Sanrio Planeta Junior, and Highlights for Children, Lingo Kids, Motion Pictures and many others, with a high educative value, addressed to kids from 3 to 12 years old.

In addition, customers will have access, from any device to games, videos, stories and songs starring characters like The Smurfs, Maya The Bee, Heidi, Marco, La Granja de Zenón, Hello Kitty, Once Upon a Time, Life, Pororo, or Cleo.

The app will be available on smartphones and tablets, for a one-month free trial and it is available on Google Play, Vodafone Start, and web.

It also has parental control tool that allows creating a safe environment, it can block children access to other apps on the phone, or internet surfing, and according to the respective age of every kid in the house it can set the time when the kids can use the service and you can monitor usage per content.

For those who are not aware, Vodafone provides mobile services across 25 countries (with partner networks in 44 further countries) and fixed broadband in 19 countries. By 31st December 2018, Vodafone has over 700 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers.

However, in Spain, Vodafone has 13.9 million mobile customers and 3.2 million fixed broadband users.

Highlights

• An App with over 3,000 contents, including games, stories, songs, and videos of popular characters amongst kids.

• It also includes parental control tools.