Voot Offering Discounts On Annual Pack; Available At Rs. 299

Voot Offering Discounts On Annual Pack

Voot Select has come up with a new strategy to attract new users. The company has announced discounted rates of its annual packs. This offer is for a limited time and it can be available via the promo code. Notably, Voot is offering monthly and annual packs for Rs. 99 and Rs. 499, respectively.

However, this discount is available on annual packs, which can be available via promo code such as BYEBYE2020. The annual pack offers you a discount of up to Rs. 200. In addition, Voot Select is offering a 40 percent discount if you pay through Amazon Pay, which means it is close to Rs. 120 and will allow you to access the service at Rs. 180. This is a limited period offer and will be available until the year ends.

For the unware, Voot Select is providing access to 45+ Live TV channels. It also ships popular shows 24 hours before TV, ad-free experience, Bigg Boss unseen-uncut content, and exclusive content. It includes new episodes of Bigg Boss before TV.

Voot Select Subscriptions Plans

It is worth mentioning that Voot used to provide free services, but now the company is providing two plans, such as Rs. 99 and Rs. 499. The Rs. 99 is providing the latest shows, Bigg Boss live for 24 hours, Live TV channels, and unseen and uncut content of Bigg Boss. The Rs. 499 is providing India's top-rated originals, Bigg Boss live streaming for 24 hours, all Bigg Boss new episodes before TV, popular shows, and AD Free content.

Unlike, other OTT players, especially, Amazon Prime and Netflix Voot are not providing free services for a month. In case you are planning to watch free content, then you are allowed to free version that will have limited content.

