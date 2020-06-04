WeTransfer’s Indian Alternative InfiniteVault App Available For Free News oi-Vivek

Most of the ISPs and telecom operators have banned WeTransfer -- an online tool to transfer large files at once. This service used to offer free file transfer with up to 2GB and the reason behind banning WeTransfer is yet to be known. If you are missing WeTransfer, then there is an alternate service called InfiniteVault that offers more perks and is made by Indian developers.

InfiniteVault is developed by NxtGen Infinite Datacenter and the company claims that it is much secure and safer to use when compared to the competition. Unlike Wetransfer that just offers free data transfer up to 2GB, InfiniteVault offers 5GB free storage.

If a user wants more storage, the service does offer additional packages at an extra cost. Besides, there is also an enterprise version of the InfiniteVault that offers features like end-point back-up for mobile, tablet, desktop into the cloud by syncing all devices to NxtGen's Exa-byte scale cloud storage.

This is a great service to save all the critical files and documents on the cloud and anyone with credentials can easily access these files from a desktop, laptop, tablets, and even from a smartphone while using the app or a secure web browser. It uses active directory for authentication and SSO and it can also integrate with your existing document management systems like SharePoint.

The key aspect of this service is flexibility in deployment. An enterprise account holder can choose to have hosted, on-premise, or hybrid models depending on their compliance requirements. Users can download InfiniteVault application on both Android and iOS devices for free and sync all the data that is being shared by the employee or employer.

Another perk of this app is that it offers complete control to IT administration and important data can be protected using passwords. Whether the data is in transit or rest it will be protected by AES 256-bit encryption and all the activity of the data will be tracked internally.

"We decided to offer our highly secure file store & share - InfiniteVault application for free to all, made in India, and hosted in India at our Datacenters. This is a far superior alternative to Wetransfer. InfiniteVault is encrypted, offers 5GB of free storage to store any digital content at no cost. Users have an option to increase storage depending on their needs. The enterprise version has millions of users and offers end-point back-up for mobile, tablet, desktop into the cloud by syncing all devices to NxtGen's Exa-byte scale cloud storage" said Rajgopal A S, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer at NxtGen Infinite Datacenter

