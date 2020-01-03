Whopping 100 Billion New Year Texts Exchanged on WhatsApp; Indians Contributed Biggest Chunk News oi-Sharmishte Datti

We use multiple platforms for communication exchange, be it social media comments or private messages or even dedicated messaging apps. WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the popular messaging apps in India. A report has revealed that there were 100 billion messages exchanged on WhatsApp on the eve of 2020.

WhatsApp 100 Billion Messages Breaks Records

On New Year's Eve, there were more than 100 million WhatsApp messages exchanged between millions of users worldwide. The new record breaks all the previous records of the messaging app. Out of this number, 20 billion messages were sent and received by users in India alone, indicating the massive user base in the country.

Additionally, WhatsApp also revealed that around 12 billion texts were in the form of images out of the 100 billion messages. The Facebook-owned company revealed in a press release that the record was created on December 31 in the 24-hour duration leading up to the midnight of New Year's Eve.

Plus, WhatsApp also said that this record marks the highest number of messages exchanged in a single day ever since the company debuted its services a decade ago. The fact that Indian users take up nearly one-fifth of the total number of messages exchanged globally is notable. It comes as no surprise as the largest number of WhatsApp users are Indians and the number keeps increasing.

The global volume of messages exchanged in 24 hours is no doubt impressive. At the same time, WhatsApp has been under scrutiny for various security flaws in the country. More recently, the Facebook India Head had appeared before a government review panel regarding the recent Pegasus spyware incident that affected several users. The government had noted the messaging platform will require to up its security measures, especially with the massive user base in India.

Best Mobiles in India