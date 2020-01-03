ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Whopping 100 Billion New Year Texts Exchanged on WhatsApp; Indians Contributed Biggest Chunk

    By
    |

    We use multiple platforms for communication exchange, be it social media comments or private messages or even dedicated messaging apps. WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the popular messaging apps in India. A report has revealed that there were 100 billion messages exchanged on WhatsApp on the eve of 2020.

    Whopping 100 Billion New Year Texts Exchanged on WhatsApp

     

    WhatsApp 100 Billion Messages Breaks Records

    On New Year's Eve, there were more than 100 million WhatsApp messages exchanged between millions of users worldwide. The new record breaks all the previous records of the messaging app. Out of this number, 20 billion messages were sent and received by users in India alone, indicating the massive user base in the country.

    Additionally, WhatsApp also revealed that around 12 billion texts were in the form of images out of the 100 billion messages. The Facebook-owned company revealed in a press release that the record was created on December 31 in the 24-hour duration leading up to the midnight of New Year's Eve.

    Plus, WhatsApp also said that this record marks the highest number of messages exchanged in a single day ever since the company debuted its services a decade ago. The fact that Indian users take up nearly one-fifth of the total number of messages exchanged globally is notable. It comes as no surprise as the largest number of WhatsApp users are Indians and the number keeps increasing.

    The global volume of messages exchanged in 24 hours is no doubt impressive. At the same time, WhatsApp has been under scrutiny for various security flaws in the country. More recently, the Facebook India Head had appeared before a government review panel regarding the recent Pegasus spyware incident that affected several users. The government had noted the messaging platform will require to up its security measures, especially with the massive user base in India.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news apps whatsapp
    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 16:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue