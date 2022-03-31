WhatsApp Adds New Voice Messaging Features For Android, iOS News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In a recent move, the instant messaging app from Meta has announced a slew of new features to improve the experience of voice messaging. The feature was introduced back in 2013 and has been getting numerous improvements with time. Now, to make these voice messages more useful, the app has rolled out some latest features for the users of the Android and iOS versions of the app.

These new voice messaging features will be rolled out to all Android and iOS users in the coming weeks. It has been announced that the new features are aimed at making the voice messaging experience even better for the users. Let's take a look at these features from here.

WhatsApp Voice Messaging Features

The first feature is Out of Chat Playback, which lets users listen to a voice message outside of a chat window. This way, users can multitask, read or respond to the other messages while still listening to the voice message.

The next feature is the Pause/Resume Recording, which lets users pause the recording and resume when it is ready. If they are interrupted by some work or want to think of something, then this feature will be of help. Third on the list of new features is Waveform Visualization. As its name indicates, this feature shows a visual representation of the sound on the voice message to help follow the recording.

Another feature that has been added by WhatsApp is Draft Preview, which lets users listen to the voice message before sending the same. There is Remember Playback, which lets users pause when listening to a message. They can pick up from where they left when they return to the chat.

Lastly, WhatsApp has added Fast Playback on Forwarded Messages, which lets users play the voice messages at 1.5x or 2x speeds to listen to the forward audio messages quickly. This is also applicable to normal audio messages.

Until now, these new voice messaging features have been spotted in the beta versions and were under testing for quite some time. WhatsApp has made changes to them and rolled out the same to users via OTA update.

