WhatsApp Android beta gets Mute button in notifications; sticker packs coming soon

Last week, it was reported that WhatsApp is testing new features that will display 'Mark as Read' and 'Mute buttons' in the notifications. These features are meant to make it easier for users to act on the new messages directly from the notifications.

After testing these features, the Facebook-owned messaging platform has rolled out one of these features to the latest Android beta version of WhatsApp. The button will emerge on the message notifications whenever you receive over 51 messages from a single contact, claims a report by WABetaInfo.

In addition to this feature, WhatsApp appears to have started testing stickers. This feature was announced at the F8 developer conference in May to compete with rivals such as Skype and WeChat.

Mute button and Mark as read

The Mute button on notifications lets you easily mute messages from a contact that has sent a lot of messages. To be precise, if you have got over 51 messages from a contact, then you can mute the messages from the notification panel itself.

The report adds that this Mute button feature will be rolled out with the WhatsApp beta version 2.18.216. While this feature is live for all the users with the latest Android beta version of WhatsApp, the Mark as Read button is yet to be rolled out. The report adds that this feature will let you mark a message as read directly from the notifications without opening the chat.

Stickers for WhatsApp

In another report, WABetaInfo claims that the WhatsApp beta version 2.18.218 will bring stickers to the users. It is said that this feature will soon be rolled out to all users sometime soon. An updated sticker pack will be seen with a + sign in the WhatsApp Sticker Store. Also, there will be an Update button to let users update a specific sticker pack in a single tap.

We have already seen that WhatsApp will get two sticker packs such as Bibimbap Friends and Unchi & Rollie. WhatsApp is also said to get stickers directly from Facebook Messenger, another messaging platform from its parent company Facebook. There is official confirmation that the third-party stickers will be created to enhance the experience.