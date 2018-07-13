WhatsApp ‘Mark as Read’ feature for notifications under testing

WhatsApp is recently rolling out many new features in the recent times to enhance the user experience. The latest feature to be rolled out to the users is the 'forwarded messages label' that is meant to prevent the spread of fake information. Now, it looks like the instant messaging platform is testing a new feature called "Mark as Read" for the notifications in Android.

As per WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp Android beta version 2.18.214 will arrive with this new feature. The blog post notes that this feature is yet to be rolled out for all users for developmental reasons. The feature has to get a slew of improvements before its widespread rollout to all users.

"Mark as Read" feature on WhatsApp notifications

This "Mark as Read" feature is simple. It is a feature used by Android Messages to let users quickly mark a chat as read right from the notifications drawer. This kind of a feature for Gmail can be obtained by a third-party app called AutoNotification.

With the new "Mark as Read" feature in the notifications on Android, users can quickly mark a chat as read right from the notifications drawer. There is no need to open the app and the specific chat to mark it as read. Though this is not a major feature to be added to the instant messaging platform, it adds a great level of convenience.

When the feature is rolled out to the users, there will be a new button called "Mark as Read" in the notification. The report states that the platform is working on another feature as well. This one is said to let users mute a chat right from the notifications drawer. Though these new features are meant to bring in a great level of convenience, there is no update on when we can actually get our hands on them.

Lately, WhatsApp brought in many new features for the group admins letting them create restricted groups by blocking others from sending messaging in the groups, the media visibility feature for individual chats, and a lot more.