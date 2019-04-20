ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    WhatsApp Android beta spotted with new emoji style for Status updates

    WhatsApp Status is likely to get a new emoji style.

    By
    |

    There seems to be no end to speculations regarding new WhatsApp features that will be rolled out to users. The recent claim is that the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform is getting a new emoji style for the status updates section. It is touted that this feature is likely under development and is disabled by default for both beta and stable users.

    WhatsApp Android beta spotted with new emoji style for Status updates

     

    New WhatsApp emojis

    As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Android beta version 2.19.110 has been spotted featuring a new emoji style via the doodle picker. This new style of emojis is said to replace the existing one with the native emojis of WhatsApp. Notably, the report adds that this new style will be meant only for status updates and will not bring any change to the regular conversations.

    The report also shows a screenshot comparing both the existing and new emoji styles as seen in the image above. The new ones look similar to the existing ones that are available for chat. And, the Android beta users of the app are yet to get the version 2.19.110 update. It remains to be seen if the users of the stable version of the app will get this feature in the upcoming updates.

    Animated stickers feature

    A few days back, we came across a report that WhatsApp is likely to bring support for animated stickers feature across all platforms - Android, iOS and the web. The report claimed that the animated stickers will be different from GIFs. Instead of ending in a few seconds, the animated stickers will continue on and on.

    Earlier this week, there were reports that the company is working on an ability to block screenshots and a new doodle UI is also being tested with the version 2.19.106 for the Android beta users. However, there is no clarity regarding when these features will be rolled out to the users and we need to wait to know the same.

    Read More About: whatsapp news apps
    Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 20, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue