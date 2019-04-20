WhatsApp Android beta spotted with new emoji style for Status updates News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu WhatsApp Status is likely to get a new emoji style.

There seems to be no end to speculations regarding new WhatsApp features that will be rolled out to users. The recent claim is that the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform is getting a new emoji style for the status updates section. It is touted that this feature is likely under development and is disabled by default for both beta and stable users.

New WhatsApp emojis

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Android beta version 2.19.110 has been spotted featuring a new emoji style via the doodle picker. This new style of emojis is said to replace the existing one with the native emojis of WhatsApp. Notably, the report adds that this new style will be meant only for status updates and will not bring any change to the regular conversations.

The report also shows a screenshot comparing both the existing and new emoji styles as seen in the image above. The new ones look similar to the existing ones that are available for chat. And, the Android beta users of the app are yet to get the version 2.19.110 update. It remains to be seen if the users of the stable version of the app will get this feature in the upcoming updates.

Animated stickers feature

A few days back, we came across a report that WhatsApp is likely to bring support for animated stickers feature across all platforms - Android, iOS and the web. The report claimed that the animated stickers will be different from GIFs. Instead of ending in a few seconds, the animated stickers will continue on and on.

Earlier this week, there were reports that the company is working on an ability to block screenshots and a new doodle UI is also being tested with the version 2.19.106 for the Android beta users. However, there is no clarity regarding when these features will be rolled out to the users and we need to wait to know the same.