WhatsApp to bring animated stickers support to Android, iOS and web News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu WhatsApp animated stickers under development will be different from GIFs.

WhatsApp is working on bringing support for animated stickers to its platforms on Android, iOS and the web. However, it is said that this feature is under development across all platforms and is yet to be rolled out to users. But we can expect the feature to be rolled out as a part of the future updates.

A report by WABetaInfo citing a tipster has shared screenshots and photos of the animated stickers feature working on all the platforms as mentioned above. Notably, these are different from GIFs as the animated stickers will play continuously while GIFs will stop playing in a few seconds.

Animated stickers on WhatsApp

The tipster goes on stating that the animated stickers will arrive via sticker packs. These animated sticker packs have to be downloaded similar to the normal stickers. These will appear animated in the preview section as well chats. And, the animated stickers will play continuously without an end.

The report states that this is not the first time for the instant messaging platform to test animated stickers. It is claimed to have tested something similar in the past but seems to have abandoned it quickly. Now, it has stated testing the same feature once again eying a commercial rollout soon.

However, there is no word regarding when exactly this feature will be rolled out to the users. It is said that if the testing works pretty well without any glitches, then the animated stickers feature will be rolled out along with third-party stickers support. It is believed that the rollout of this feature should not take a long time but we need to wait for an official confirmation from WhatsApp regarding the animated stickers feature.