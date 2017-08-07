Latest WhatsApp Android beta gets colorful text Status feature

WhatsApp is bringing in many new features to the Android app via the beta updates. One of the latest features seems to be the colorful text statuses for the Status tab similar to what we have seen on Facebook.

In the latest beta update with the version number 2.17.291, WhatsApp has showcased colorful status messages. This update is available for the limited users as of now and might be rolled out to everyone later. WhatsApp is believed to include a floating pencil button above the camera icon seen under the Status tab. Users can add emoji or font or change the background color of their status from here. In order to post the status, users need to hit the green button.

Also read: Latest WhatsApp beta for Android gets App Shortcuts

The Android Police report that spotted the colorful text status feature shows that the screen has three icons meant for adding emojis, selecting the font and changing the color of the background. After doing the requirements, users need to just tap on the green send button in order to post the status.

Notably, Facebook rolled out the colored text status feature for the Android users in December. With this feature, users can add background colors to their text-only posts. This does not work for the posts involving images, videos or links. Currently, Facebook offers over ten background colors for users to choose the one they want.

Also read: WhatsApp now boasts of 1 billion daily active users

Recently, WhatsApp announced that there are over 1.3 billion monthly active users on the messaging platform. As per the company, there are over 250 million daily users using the Status feature surpassing the number of users taking advantage of Snapchat Stories. Adding more enhancements to this Status feature will definitely be a great addition for the WhatsApp users.