Latest WhatsApp beta for Android rolls out verified mark on business accounts and more

WhatsApp is on the verge of pushing new features to the messaging platform. Recently, the Facebook-owned messaging service brought in the Delete for Everyone feature that was much-needed for many users. Now, the latest update to WhatsApp for Android seems to have got many new features.

WhatsApp appears to have rolled out an array of new features to the beta version of the Android app with the latest update that takes the version number to 2.17.411. Those folks at WABetaInfo seem to have discovered these new features that are seen in the latest beta update of WhatsApp. We would like to mention that these features are seen in the beta versions of the app with the model numbers 2.17.409 and 2.17.411.

Let's take a look at the new WhatsApp features those are meant for the Android users from below. As these are in the beta version, we can expect the same to be rolled out to the stable version of the app in the coming weeks.

Get Direction Whenever someone shares their live location with you on WhatsApp, you will get the Get Direction feature that will open the location on Google Maps and take you right there. Copy Caption The Copy Caption is a new feature that has been discovered in the recent WhatsApp update. This feature will let you copy the caption of any media file quickly. Big Red Heart Emoji WhatsApp appears to have updated the design of the red heart emoji. Lately, the app updated the design of all the emojis except but the big red heart looked different in the previous updates. Verified Badge for Businesses The last feature that was discovered is related to the Business accounts. Well, the verified business accounts will get the verified badge in green color just as in Facebook and Twitter. For now, these are the features those were found in the latest beta versions of WhatsApp for Android. We expect more features to be introduced in the upcoming updates in an attempt to provide a great user experience as WhatsApp is one of the widely used messaging apps all over the world with over a billion users.