WhatsApp Beta on Android now tags forwarded messages

Google has recently released an Android update following which WhatsApp had also introduced a nifty feature that allowed the users to be aware of when their contacts forward them a message which they have received from some other users. Now, WhatsApp is going to label the messages that has been forwarded to them nailing the fact that the message has been forwarded to the users. This will greatly help the users to distinguish between an original message and a forwarded message.

It is being reported that the feature was spotted initially by a renowned WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo. It is being said that the feature has been made available to the Android users who are running the updated version which is v2.18.179)

Going Forward WhatsApp will now begin displaying a new 'forwarded' label right above both of the sender and recipient's messages in the conversation. This will allow the users to stay updated with the information that they have received a forwarded message or an original one. This, in turn, is expected to curb the circulation of spam messages. However, nothing concrete can be said at the moment

Some users who have tested the new feature have found that the 'forwarded' label appears even after a message has been forward only once. This feature is also not restricted to the widely circulated messages, as they will also be labeled 'forwarded'.

For the interested users who want to see this feature functioning can simply update their Android App to the latest beta version and then can ask any of their friends to send them a forwarded message which they have received from others. Users will be then able to see the 'forwarded' label on top of all the forwarded messages.

