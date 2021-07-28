WhatsApp Brings Much-Awaited Archived Chats Setting Change News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp has announced a much-awaited change to the Archived Chats settings. While this feature has been existent for the past few years, it was losing its purpose whenever a new message was received in an archived thread. Now, the latest change that has been brought to this setting brings in a lot of control to the users.

The instant messaging platform owned by Facebook gives users more control over their inbox and it will stay on top of the most important chats. Prior to this update, both group and individual chats would unarchive automatically when a new message was received in the thread.

As many users wanted the archived chats to remain tucked away from the regular messages within the Archived Chats folder, it has brought the change to this setting. Take a look at the new feature and how to enable or disable it from below.

WhatsApp Archived Chat Setting Change

The new change in this setting will let you archive all the less-important chats, be it individual or group if you do not want these chats to appear on the list of conversations as you open the app. By default, WhatsApp will keep the archived chats separate even if you get any new messages in them. However, it is possible to disable the setting from the Chats -> Keep Chats Archived setting on the menu,

By default, if you receive any new message in the archived chats, then you will not get any notifications for these messages unless you reply to it or if you are mentioned. Initially, this feature was tested on iOS and some users got this update recently. Now, the new change brought to the Archived Chat setting is rolling out to all devices.

It is up to you to mute the individual or group chats for a select duration or archive them. The latest update is aimed at muting some chats and turning off the notifications and keeping them away from your regular list of conversations. However, it is possible to enter the Archived Chats folder and browse through the same anytime you want to have a look at the messages.

