WhatsApp New Feature To Let You Choose Video Quality Before Sending News oi-Tanaya Dutta

With 2.5 billion active users, WhatsApp is currently topping the list of messaging apps. It has added a number of features lately to enhance the user experience. Now, a new feature is reportedly under development that will allow you to choose video quality before sharing with someone.

The latest feature has been spotted in the WhatsApp 2.21.14.6 beta for Android. According to the WABetaInfo, the feature will soon be available in future update. Moreover, WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot of how it will work.

WhatsApp New 'Video Quality' Feature: How Will It Work?

In future update, users will get three options before sharing videos namely- Auto, Best quality, and Data saver.

Auto: In this mode, WhatsApp will detect what is the best compression algorithm for the specific videos.

Best quality: In this mode, WhatsApp will allow to send the video using the best quality available.

Data saver: when In Data saver mode, WhatsApp will compress videos before sending them.

We expect the new 'Video Quality' feature will be available for both Android and iOS users. However, we cannot say for sure, as the WhatsApp Mute video feature that allows users to mute the videos before sending is also available for only Android users. Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working on several features. Let's dive into details.

WhatsApp Upcoming Features

Voice Waveforms: Now when you send a voice message you can either cancel or send it at once. However, the Voice Waveforms feature will let you listen to the voice message before sending it. The feature is currently under development for both the Android and iOS users.

Multi-Device Support Feature: WhatsApp Multi-Device Support is a much-awaited feature that will allow you to run your account on multiple devices. As per the recent report, the feature will be available for both iOS and Android users within two months.

Status Updates Excluded From Backups: Now, when you back up your chat history, WhatsApp includes all status updates as well. However, WhatsApp will stop backing up status updates for Android users in the coming update, which is already available in iOS devices.

Best Mobiles in India