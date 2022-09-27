WhatsApp Call Links Feature is Now Official; Here's How to Use It News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp calls are an easy and convenient way to connect to people. To make the experience better, the company has launched a new feature called Call Links. As the name indicates, this feature will let you create a link to a call and share it with people who you want to join the call. The invited participants can jump onto the call by just clicking or tapping the link.

This works for anyone using WhatsApp, even if the person isn't in your contacts list. The main aspect of this feature is that you have to send this link to yourself, otherwise you will not be able to join the call you created. Though it sounds like a simple feature, it is a pretty useful one.

Planning a call with long-distance friends? Need to chat live last minute?



Now you can create and send a call link to anyone on WhatsApp, even if they’re not in your contacts 🔗



Add the link to an invite or send in a chat, now planning and joining calls is easier than ever. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) September 26, 2022

WhatsApp Call Links Feature Rolling Out to Users

We have already come across several reports hinting that WhatsApp is working towards bringing this feature that will let users join calls even if they missed it while it was initiated. Similar services have had such functionality for a long time but despite being a behemoth in instant messaging, WhatsApp has delayed in rolling out this feature.

While announcing this feature, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of the Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp, stated that the Call Links feature is currently being rolled out to users and might take a few days or a week to complete. He also revealed that the developer team at WhatsApp is testing the secure encrypted video calling for up to 32 people and more details will be out soon.

Here's How to Create Call Links on WhatsApp

To create Call Links on WhatsApp, you have to follow the steps below.

Step 1: Go to the Calls tab within WhatsApp.

Step 2: As soon as this feature is rolled out, you will get an option to create the link at the top of the call logs reading, "Create call link."

Step 3: Tap on it and you will be able to create the Call Link that you can share with any WhatsApp user. It can be used for both voice and video calls.

Step 4: Copy this link and paste it into the chat boxes of the contacts you want in the call. You can also share it directly from the screen.

