WhatsApp working on consecutive voice messages and group call shortcut features

After adding a myriad of new features and functionalities to its platform, WhatsApp is likely prepping two new features to enhance the user experience. Well, the new features under testing are said to be consecutive voice messages and group call shortcut.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, which tracks the changes brought to the instant messaging platform, the latest WhatsApp Android beta versions 2.18.362 and 2.18.363 have been spotted with these new features. Notably, these aspects are available only for the beta testers of the app and not for the users of the stable version of the app. In addition to the Android version of the app, the iOS beta versions also appear to have got these new capabilities.

Consecutive voice messages

Well, voice messages are one of the useful additions rolled out to the instant messaging platform. However, the downside with this feature is that it doesn't let you listen to all the voice messages continuously. But the Android beta version 2.18.362 has been spotted with the consecutive voice message feature that will play all the voice messages continuously one after the other.

This feature will work only when WhatsApp finds two or more voice messages back to back. In that case, when you hit on play on the first voice message or audio file, the app will automatically play all the voice messages consecutively. Until now, this wasn't the case. If you receive multiple voice note, you have to hit on each one to play them.

Group call shortcut

The second feature is the group call shortcut, which was spotted on the Android beta version 2.18.363. This one is basically a change in the UI. It will display the group calling feature on the app. When this feature rolls out to the users, you will get a calling icon on the group chats to directly call the group members.

As of now, there is no word regarding when these features will be rolled out to the stable users of the app. We can expect the same to happen in the coming weeks.